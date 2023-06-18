Two children killed in New York crash involving Evan R. Klink and sister’s car

Havanah S. Lopez – focus keyword: “Havanah S. Lopez killed in car crash” : Two children killed, four injured in New York crash involving Evan R. Klink and sister Dahlia J. Klink

In Freedom, New York, a tragic car accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a man, Evan R. Klink, drove into the opposite lane and lost control, crashing into a car driven by his sister, Dahlia J. Klink. The collision resulted in the deaths of two children, 17-year old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year old Molly Kibler, who were passengers in the Ford Focus driven by Dahlia. Four other individuals were injured, including Dahlia and a 4-year old passenger who were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Evan and his passenger, 19-year old Cameron Klink, were also injured and taken to a hospital. It is unclear if the passengers in either car were related to the drivers. The crash is currently under investigation, and the Associated Press has reported on the incident.

Read Full story : Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York /

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

Head-on collision Western New York accident Sibling drivers Fatal car crash Injured in car accident