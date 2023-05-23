Two children swept away in Kings River identified as Santiago and Victoria Barajas

Victoria Barajas : Two children, Santiago and Victoria Barajas, found dead after being swept away in Kings River

The sheriff’s office has issued a reminder that all rivers in Fresno County are closed for recreational use. This comes after the tragic deaths of two siblings, four-year-old Santiago Barajas and eight-year-old Victoria Barajas, who were swept away in the Kings River over the weekend. The kids, along with their mom and an adult friend, had entered the river near Pine Flat Dam and were attempting to reach a specific rock to climb on when the current carried them away. Despite rescue efforts, Victoria’s body was found about an hour later, while Santiago’s was recovered on Monday, two miles away from where he was last seen. Authorities have stated that neither child was wearing a life jacket, and that the hazardous conditions of the river make it unsafe for recreational use. Those caught in a closed river may face a $225 fine, though it is unknown if the adults in this case will face any criminal charges.

Read Full story : 4-year-old and 8-year-old siblings who died after falling into Kings River identified /

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

Child Safety River Safety Parental Responsibility Water Safety Drowning Prevention