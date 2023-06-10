Two Columbia men charged for shooting in Lexington County that resulted in one death and another injury. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two individuals from Columbia have been apprehended by the sheriff’s department in connection with a shooting that occurred outside a home in Lexington County early Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person and the injury of another. Arrest warrants state that Tyrese Dwan Glascho, 24, and Jalin Trevon Jordan, 18, have been charged with five different crimes, including murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the suspects attempted to rob a man in front of a house on Pine Grove Road at approximately 2 a.m. After the attempted robbery, Glascho and Jordan fired their guns towards a man and a woman. The woman was fatally struck in the upper body, while the man is still recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Jordan was arrested on Thursday, while Glascho was apprehended on Friday morning, and both are currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

News Source : Alexa Jurado

Source Link :2 Columbia men charged in Lexington County shooting that killed one and injured another/