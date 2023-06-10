Two Columbia men face charges for shooting in Lexington County that resulted in one death and one injury. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the sheriff’s department, two Columbia men have been taken into custody for their involvement in a shooting outside a home in Lexington County, which resulted in one fatality and one injury on Wednesday morning. Arrest warrants show that Tyrese Dwan Glascho, 24, and Jalin Trevon Jordan, 18, have been charged with multiple offenses, including murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff Jay Koon stated that the suspects attempted to rob a man in front of a home on Pine Grove Road before firing their guns at a man and a woman. The woman died on the scene, while the man is still recovering in the hospital. Jordan was apprehended on Thursday, while Glascho was caught on Friday morning. They are both being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

News Source : Alexa Jurado

Source Link :2 Columbia men charged in Lexington County shooting that killed one and injured another/