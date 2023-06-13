Two dead after train hits car in Liberty County, Linda Warren Durio and Demetria Louise Semien identified as victims

Linda Warren Durio victim name : Two killed in Liberty County train-car collision; Linda Warren Durio and Demetria Louise Semien identified as victims

In Liberty County, Texas, a train collided with a small SUV on Monday morning, resulting in the death of two individuals. According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the driver of the SUV ignored the lowered crossing arms at a railroad crossing on FM 160, north of Highway 90 in Ames. The collision occurred as the train was passing through the crossing. The driver, Linda Warren Durio, 63, and the passenger, Demetria Louise Semien, 48, both from Liberty, were killed. The three individuals on the train were unharmed.

News Source : Chad Washington

