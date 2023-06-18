Two Dead and Multiple Injured in Shooting at EDM Festival Beyond Wonderland today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington during the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival, a suspect is now in custody. The incident occurred at the nearby campgrounds during the Saturday concert. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooter at approximately 8:25 p.m. local time and pursued the suspect, eventually capturing them. Multiple individuals suffered gunshot wounds, with at least two fatalities and five injuries reported. The concert continued as planned, and the sheriff’s office confirmed that there was no current danger to festival-goers or the campgrounds. The situation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

News Source : Khaleda Rahman

Source Link :Beyond Wonderland Shooting Leaves Two Dead, More Injured at EDM Festival/