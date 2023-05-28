Two dead as motorcycles collide in Vaijapur, Sagar Shivsingh Rajput and Sahil Dattatray Pagare identified as victims

Sahil Dattatray Pagare – victim name : Two dead as motorcycles collide in Vaijapur, Sagar Rajput and Sahil Pagare identified as victims

Two motorcycles collided on Vaijapur-Gangapur Road near Reliance Petrol Pump on Saturday night, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to two others. Sagar Shivsingh Rajput (25) from Pardeshi Galli, Vaijapur, and Sahil Dattatray Pagare (22) from Shirdi were identified as the deceased. Sagar was headed towards Vaijapur city on his motorcycle (MH20 ED 3850), while Sahil, Shubham Sabale (20) from Panchsheelnagar, Vaijapur, and Ajay Dushing (22) from Shirdi were travelling in the opposite direction towards Gangapur. All four motorcyclists sustained severe injuries and were taken to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur. Sagar and Sahil were declared dead, while Shubham and Ajay were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Additional SP Mahek Swami, Vaijapur police station PSI Pawan Rajput, Ganesh Paithankar, and others inspected the spot and registered a case with Vaijapur police station.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

