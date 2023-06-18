Two dead in Freedom crash involving Evan Klink and siblings Molly Kibler and Havanah Lopez

Havanah Lopez, victim of motor vehicle collision in Freedom, NY : Two dead after motor vehicle collision involving Evan Klink and Havanah Lopez in Freedom, NY

Two individuals have passed away due to a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the town of Freedom on Saturday afternoon, according to New York State troopers. The collision involved a Dodge Ram traveling westbound on Freedom Road which crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming Ford Focus that was heading eastbound. The driver of the Ford, Dahlia Klink, aged 24 and a 4-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight, where their injuries were listed as serious. Two other passengers in the Ford, 6-year-old Molly Kibler of Freedom and 17-year-old Havanah Lopez of Java, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, 21-year-old Evan Klink of Freedom, was treated at the scene and then taken to State Police in Warsaw for an evaluation. The passenger of the Dodge, 19-year-old Cameron Klink of Freedom, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries by Mercy Flight. It has been reported that the operators of both vehicles were siblings and that the Dodge intentionally entered into the oncoming lane and lost control before the crash. The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office, and Arcade Fire Department are on the scene and assisting. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Two killed in Cattaraugus Co. crash /

News Source : RochesterFirst

