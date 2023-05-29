“Two Dead in Henry County Crash: Denise Anne Cabrera-Cruz and Kateland Ann McKinney Identified as Suspect and Victim”

Kateland Ann McKinney – focus keyword : Two dead in Henry County crash: Denise Cabrera-Cruz and Kateland McKinney identified as victims

The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident in Henry County that resulted in the death of two individuals. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 28th, around 5 PM on Blackberry Road near Foley Drive. According to reports, Denise Anne Cabrera-Cruz, a 53-year-old resident of Bassett, was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa northbound when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2007 Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Kateland Ann McKinney, also of Bassett. Unfortunately, both drivers were not wearing seat belts, and McKinney passed away at the scene, while Cabrera-Cruz was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. An eight-year-old boy was also in the vehicle with Cabrera-Cruz at the time of the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Read Full story : Two dead after head-on crash on Blackberry Road in Henry County /

News Source : WSLS

“Henry County car crash” “fatal head-on collision” “Blackberry Road accident” “traffic fatality in Henry County” “car accident victims identified”