Two Dead in Murder-Suicide Outside Colorado Springs Taco Bell, Qualin Campbell Identified as Homicide Victim

Qualin Campbell homicide : Colorado Springs Murder-Suicide: Qualin Campbell Identified as Homicide Victim, David Karels as Suspected Suicide Victim

New information has been released regarding the discovery of two deceased individuals outside of a Taco Bell on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 31-year-old Qualin Campbell, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The passenger, 44-year-old David Karels, has been identified as a Colorado Springs resident, and after an autopsy, police are investigating his death as a suicide. No details have been provided regarding the circumstances leading up to Mr. Campbell’s death. However, Mr. Campbell’s wife claims that she made a 911 call an hour before the homicide occurred, reporting Mr. Campbell’s abduction, but the Colorado Springs Police Department failed to respond. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to report a tip to (719) 444-7000. For those interested, KOAA News5 offers a free streaming app available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV. Simply search KOAA News5, download, and start watching.

News Source : KOAA News 5

