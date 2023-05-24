Two dead in Warren County crash involving Michael Barch and Karys Seipel

Michael Barch : Two dead in Ohio crash involving Michael Barch and Karys Seipel

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post is currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred in Warren County. Michael Barch, a 20-year-old Centerville resident, and his passenger, Karys Seipel, a 19-year-old Springboro resident, lost their lives in the crash. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Mary Huelsman, a 57-year-old Bellbrook resident, was driving a 2022 Kia Telluride southbound on SR 48 while Barch was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu west on Lytle Five Points Road. The collision occurred at the intersection of East Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township around 11:36 p.m., causing both vehicles to veer off the right side of the road. The Telluride ended up colliding with a utility pole while Huelsman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Kettering Health. It is currently unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Read Full story : Victims identified in Warren County double fatal crash /

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

Warren County fatal accident victims Double fatal crash victims in Warren County Car crash victims in Warren County Wrongful death victims in Warren County Fatal car accident victims in Ohio