Two dead in Warren County crash involving Michael Barch and Karys Seipel

Michael Barch : Two dead in Ohio crash involving Michael Barch and Karys Seipel
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post is currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred in Warren County. Michael Barch, a 20-year-old Centerville resident, and his passenger, Karys Seipel, a 19-year-old Springboro resident, lost their lives in the crash. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Mary Huelsman, a 57-year-old Bellbrook resident, was driving a 2022 Kia Telluride southbound on SR 48 while Barch was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu west on Lytle Five Points Road. The collision occurred at the intersection of East Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township around 11:36 p.m., causing both vehicles to veer off the right side of the road. The Telluride ended up colliding with a utility pole while Huelsman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Kettering Health. It is currently unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, and the investigation is still ongoing.
News Source : https://www.fox19.com
