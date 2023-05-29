Two dead, including police officer, in collision near Woodstock, suspect/victim identified as Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau

Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau : Two dead, including Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, in OPP vehicle and school bus collision near Woodstock.

A police officer and a school bus driver have died after a collision between an unmarked Ontario Provincial Police vehicle and a school bus at the intersection of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33, northwest of Woodstock. The crash occurred at around 7 a.m. and both drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles. The deceased officer has been identified as Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, 35, who was assigned to the Perth County OPP detachment. It is unclear whether he was on duty at the time. The London Police Service will be responsible for investigating the collision. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique expressed condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by the tragedy. The identity of the school bus driver has not been disclosed.

Read Full story : Police officer and school bus driver both die after collision near Woodstock /

News Source : CP24

Woodstock collision School bus accident Police officer fatality School bus driver death Traffic collision fatalities