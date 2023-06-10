Two dead, Sudarshan Zinjurte suspected of drunk driving in Dadar accident

Dadar car accident involving Sudarshan Zinjurte : Two dead, Sudarshan Zinjurte suspected of drunk driving in Dadar SUV accident

An SUV accident in Dadar (west) early Friday resulted in two fatalities and two people in critical condition. The police suspect that the driver, Sudarshan Zinjurte, was under the influence of alcohol and he is undergoing treatment. The deceased were identified as Sunil Ditesh Dattwani, 29, and Satish Radheshyam Yadav, 31, while Kevin Dhanraj Pillai, 38, and Saad Iqbal Ansari, 37, sustained grievous injuries. Ansari is on a ventilator at Hinduja Hospital, while Pillai is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. The SUV was returning from a pub in Lower Parel when the accident occurred. The vehicle gained high speed and flung into the air, before hitting a tree on the footpath. Zinjurte, a real estate agent, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. The police have sent his blood sample for examination to confirm the presence of alcohol in his blood.

News Source : Vijay Kumar Yadav

