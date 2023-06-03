Two detained after mother’s mysterious death in Tiruvallur

Manjula – focus keyword including victim’s name : Mother dies in mysterious circumstances, two sons detained by Tiruvallur police

Two men have been detained by the Tiruvallur police after their mother died in suspicious circumstances. The deceased, identified as Manjula, lived with her husband Sekar in Tiruvallur’s Park Street. The couple had two sons, Rajesh, 31, and Ranjith, 28, both married. Manjula reportedly had an altercation with Ranjith and went to Rajesh’s house. Later, Ranjith’s friend Sarath informed him that his mother had collapsed with severe injuries. Ranjith and Sarath took her to the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur, where she was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and detained Ranjith and Rajesh for further investigations.

