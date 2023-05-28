Two Drivers Killed in Head-On Collision on I-84 in Middlebury, Mathew Marquis and Leticia Dourado Identified as Victims

Leticia Dourado, victim of I-84 head-on collision in Middlebury. : Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury: Mathew Marquis and Leticia Dourado

The incident took place in Middlebury, New Haven County at approximately 3:10 a.m. on May 28. According to Connecticut State Police, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling on the wrong side of the highway, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Exit 17 when it collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Prius. Both drivers did not survive their injuries, and their families have been notified. The driver of the Mitsubishi has been identified as Litchfield County resident Mathew Marquis, aged 45, from Woodbury, and the Toyota operator was Leticia Dourado, aged 23, from Waterbury in New Haven County. Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information about it, or has dash-camera footage is urged to contact Trooper Peter Thomas at the state police barracks in Southbury on 203-267-2200 or via email at Peter.Thomas@ct.gov. To receive free news updates, click on the link provided to follow Daily Voice New Haven.

News Source : Joe Lombardi

