Two employees of TV news channel killed in bike-truck collision in Noida

Two employees of a private Hindi TV news channel located in Film City, Noida, were killed on Sunday morning in a road accident. The incident took place in Sector 62, on a stretch that leads to the Elevated Road, under Sector 24 police station. The victims, identified as Manoj Kumar and Gaurav, both residents of Ghaziabad, collided with a pick-up truck while riding a bike. Although both were rushed to Kailash Hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck is absconding, and the police have impounded the vehicle. Only one of the victims was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The report was confirmed by the police and PTI.

