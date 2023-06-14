Two fatalities reported in shooting incident at Japanese military training facility – Global news today.

Posted on June 14, 2023

A shooting incident at a training range in central Japan has resulted in two soldiers being killed and another wounded by a fellow recruit. The shooter, an 18-year-old Self-Defence Forces candidate, has been detained and charged with attempted murder. Violent crime is rare in Japan and gun possession is tightly controlled, but there have been several high-profile incidents in the past year. In July, former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead, whilst in April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped harm after a man threw an explosive device towards him at a campaign event.

News Source : AFP
Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range – World/

