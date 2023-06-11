Two Fatalities Result from Preceding Gunfight before KCPD Shooting on Friday today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two individuals were killed in a shootout with a Kansas City police officer on Friday night near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. The officer was unharmed in the incident, which occurred in an area known for violence. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and has reviewed footage from the officer’s dash-cam. The officer had stopped at a red light when he noticed a pickup truck stopped close to a van. One armed man exited the truck before quickly getting back in, while another pointed a firearm out the window. The truck then sped away, and the officer pulled up beside the van. Both the officer and the suspects in the van opened fire, with the officer shooting through the driver’s side window of his patrol car into the passenger side of the van. Two people in the van were pronounced dead at the scene or in hospital. Four guns were found inside the van, and investigators plan to examine both vehicles, perform autopsies, and review nearby surveillance footage.

News Source : KSHB 41 Kansas City News

Source Link :Gun battle preceded KCPD shooting Friday that left 2 people dead/