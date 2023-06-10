Two found dead in East Sussex house, man arrested for murder

“Newhaven murder: Arrest made after bodies of 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman found” : Man arrested for murder of two in Sussex

After two people were found dead at a house in East Sussex, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The incident occurred at a property in Lewes Road, Newhaven, where officers arrived shortly after 7pm on Friday. The 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were declared deceased at the scene. The suspect, a 64-year-old man from Brighton, is in custody. The investigation is in its early stages, and the police are not looking for any other suspects at this time. The community can expect an increased police presence in the area. DCI Kimball Edey expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the public for their patience during the investigation.

