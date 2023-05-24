Two friends thrashed by unknown assailants in Manesar, police suspect personal enmity as motive

Manesar assault victim Sachin : Two friends thrashed by unknown assailants in Manesar, Sachin and Manish identified as victims

On Sunday, in Manesar, two friends were reportedly attacked by a group of five unknown assailants. The motive behind the attack is suspected to be personal enmity. The complainant, Sachin, hails from Alwar but lives in Pachgaon. He informed the police that he and his friend, Manish Kumar, were travelling on a scooter towards Pahara village from Baghanki village when the incident took place. According to Sachin, they were following three other friends, namely Narender, Pawan, and Ishu, who were travelling ahead of them on a separate scooter. As they approached SBDM School on Pahara road, a Maruti Omni drove towards them from the wrong side of the road, colliding with the other scooter. After the collision, a group of around five men exited the van, armed with sticks. The three friends fled out of fear upon seeing the men approach, and the attackers then turned their attention to Sachin and Manish. The two were brutally thrashed, and Sachin maintains that he does not know the identity of the attackers. An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC at Manesar police station. Sachin and Manish were taken to Bhora Kalan CHC, and from there, they were referred to Gurgaon civil hospital. Sachin claimed that the attackers also threatened them with dire consequences.

News Source : TNN

