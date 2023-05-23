Two hikers named York and Walter found in Buckskin Gulch, one deceased

York (focus keyword) : Hikers York and Walter found in Buckskin Gulch, one dead

According to the sheriff’s office, family members reported that they had spoken to the missing men on Saturday and were informed that they were planning to hike approximately five miles into Wire Pass and the Buckskin Gulch. However, the family had not heard from them since. The first hiker found was confirmed to be York based on photos from the family. On Monday evening, search crews discovered Walter’s body downstream towards the junction with the Paria River. The sheriff’s office reported that Walter had been carried approximately seven or eight miles down the canyon by floodwaters, while York had been carried nearly 10 miles. The same canyon was where two Florida men lost their lives due to flooding in March.

