Two hospitalized after Quebec crash on Highway 148, no suspect or victim name mentioned.

Pontiac region crash victims : Two hospitalized after Quebec crash on Highway 148 near Eardley, suspect/victim names unknown
In the early hours of Sunday morning, a single-vehicle accident occurred in Quebec’s Pontiac region, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized with serious injuries. According to a press release from MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police, the vehicle veered off Highway 148 near Eardley, Quebec at approximately 6:00 a.m. Authorities have established a detour between chemin Parker and chemin Curley as they investigate the cause of the crash.
Read Full story :Pontiac: Two seriously injured in crash near Eardley, Que./
News Source : Ottawa
- Eardley Quebec car accident
- Pontiac car crash
- Serious injuries in Quebec collision
- Traffic accident near Eardley
- Pontiac collision leaves two injured