Two hospitalized after Quebec crash on Highway 148, no suspect or victim name mentioned.

Posted on May 28, 2023

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a single-vehicle accident occurred in Quebec’s Pontiac region, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized with serious injuries. According to a press release from MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police, the vehicle veered off Highway 148 near Eardley, Quebec at approximately 6:00 a.m. Authorities have established a detour between chemin Parker and chemin Curley as they investigate the cause of the crash.

