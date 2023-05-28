Two hospitalized after Quebec crash on Highway 148, no suspect or victim name mentioned.

Pontiac region crash victims : Two hospitalized after Quebec crash on Highway 148 near Eardley, suspect/victim names unknown

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a single-vehicle accident occurred in Quebec’s Pontiac region, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized with serious injuries. According to a press release from MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police, the vehicle veered off Highway 148 near Eardley, Quebec at approximately 6:00 a.m. Authorities have established a detour between chemin Parker and chemin Curley as they investigate the cause of the crash.

News Source : Ottawa

Eardley Quebec car accident Pontiac car crash Serious injuries in Quebec collision Traffic accident near Eardley Pontiac collision leaves two injured