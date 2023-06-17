Two in Custody, One Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One person has been killed and two individuals have been arrested following a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, according to Major Chris Malson, Dayton Police Incident Commander. The first suspect was taken into custody at the site of the shooting, while the second was arrested in Centerville. The incident was initially reported as a fight but was later upgraded to a shooting and then an active shooter. Police treated it as an active shooter situation and safely evacuated five non-involved citizens from the building. The investigation is ongoing, and Dayton Homicide is leading it. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dayton Police.

News Source : Carlos Mathis

Source Link :1 dead, 2 in custody/