Two individuals, a woman and a man, fatally shot in Hickory Hill today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
On Sunday, a shooting in Hickory Hill resulted in the deaths of two individuals, according to police. The incident occurred at 11:49 a.m. on Valleydale Drive. A man and a woman were declared dead at the scene. Police are searching for four male suspects who were wearing red hoodies and ski masks while travelling in a red sedan. Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Hickory Hill shooting victims
- Memphis gun violence
- Suspects in Hickory Hill shooting
- Community response to shooting
- Police investigation into Hickory Hill shooting
News Source : Autumn Scott
Source Link :Woman, man killed in Hickory Hill shooting/