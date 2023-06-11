Two individuals, a woman and a man, fatally shot in Hickory Hill today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Sunday, a shooting in Hickory Hill resulted in the deaths of two individuals, according to police. The incident occurred at 11:49 a.m. on Valleydale Drive. A man and a woman were declared dead at the scene. Police are searching for four male suspects who were wearing red hoodies and ski masks while travelling in a red sedan. Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

News Source : Autumn Scott

Source Link :Woman, man killed in Hickory Hill shooting/