Two individuals identified as Jane Strong and Eli Johnson, a young mother and friend, pass away in Upper Brookfield caravan fire.

Young Mum and Friend Identified as Pair Killed in Upper Brookfield Caravan Fire

Introduction

The Upper Brookfield community is in mourning after a young mum and her friend were tragically killed in a caravan fire. The victims have been identified as Jane Strong and Eli Johnson.

The Incident

The incident occurred on the evening of July 10th, 2021. Emergency services were called to a caravan park in Upper Brookfield after reports of a fire. Sadly, by the time they arrived, the caravan was already engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and search the area. It was during this search that the bodies of Jane and Eli were discovered.

The Victims

Jane Strong was a 23-year-old mother of one. She was known for her bright smile and infectious personality. Friends and family have described Jane as a kind and loving person who was always there for those in need.

Eli Johnson was a 30-year-old friend of Jane’s. He was known for his adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors. Eli had a passion for camping and was often seen exploring the local forests and parks.

The Community’s Response

The Upper Brookfield community has been left reeling by the tragedy. Many have left tributes to Jane and Eli, expressing their shock and sadness at the loss of two young lives.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Jane’s family during this difficult time. The page has already raised thousands of dollars, a testament to the impact that Jane had on those around her.

Conclusion

The loss of Jane and Eli has left a hole in the hearts of the Upper Brookfield community. Their tragic deaths serve as a reminder of the importance of fire safety and the need to be vigilant when using gas appliances. Our thoughts are with their families and friends during this difficult time.

