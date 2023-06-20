Two individuals killed in head-on collision near Borger early morning, confirms Texas Department of Public Safety. Orland…

Two People Killed in Head-On Collision Near Borger

The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that Orlando Bustos and Sheridan Mercer, both residents of Borger, were tragically killed in a car crash early this morning. The collision was head-on and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.

