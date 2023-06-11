Two individuals killed in KCPD fatal shooting under investigation by MSHP. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard involving a Kansas City police officer, resulting in the death of two people and one injured. The officer was waiting in traffic when he noticed a suspicious pickup truck stopping at the intersection. Dash cam footage showed a person pointing a gun at a nearby minivan, and a passenger in the truck stepped out with a gun in hand before driving away. Shots were fired by the officer into the minivan, and shell casings recovered at the scene showed that the occupants of the minivan also fired a weapon. Following the gunfire, the minivan rolled forward and hit the curb, and three people exited while two people, including the driver, were too injured to move. The fatalities were identified as Marcell Nelson, 42, and Kristen Fairchild, 42. Autopsies are being conducted, and investigators are examining any surveillance footage of the shooting. The agency will forward its findings to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether the shooting was lawful. Two people were detained for questioning, and four firearms were recovered from the minivan. This marks the 83rd and 84th homicides in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star.

News Source : Matti Gellman

Source Link :MSHP investigates KCPD fatal shooting, two left dead/