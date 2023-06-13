Two Individuals Killed in Separate Shooting Incidents in Metro Cebu today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early morning of June 13, 2023, two individuals were killed in separate shooting incidents in Metro Cebu. In Sitio Lutaw-lutaw, Barangay Santo Niño, an unidentified victim riding a black Nissan Sedan with license plate number ABN 6223 was shot dead around 3 a.m. The victim was hit on the left side of the head and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Cebu City Medical Center. Police found five packs of alleged shabu in the victim’s pocket, and they suspect that illegal drugs may have been the motive for the killing. Meanwhile, in Sitio Tambis, Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City, another victim, estimated to be between 20 and 35 years old, was found dead in the middle of the road. The victim was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts, and residents heard gunshots past 4 a.m. SunStar Cebu reminds its readers that comments posted on the site do not necessarily reflect the views of its management and affiliates, and inappropriate posts will be automatically deleted.

Shooting incidents in Metro Cebu Fatal shootings in Cebu Gun violence in the Philippines Crime rates in Cebu Investigation into Cebu shootings

News Source : SUNSTAR

Source Link :2 dead in separate shooting incidents in Metro Cebu/