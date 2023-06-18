Two individuals lose their lives in a mass shooting close to Gorge Amphitheatre while a music festival was ongoing today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a mass shooting at the campgrounds near Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre during an electronic dance music festival on Saturday night left two people dead and several others injured. The shooter was among the wounded and was taken into custody along with two others. The incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. at the campgrounds near the town of George, and the suspect fled the scene before being apprehended by authorities. The festival, Beyond Wonderland, continued on Saturday night, but the campgrounds were closed due to the incident. On Sunday morning, the festival announced the cancellation of the day’s performances, and the incident is being investigated by the Washington Office of Independent Investigation. The festival expressed condolences to those affected by the tragic event.

News Source : Eric Levenson,Melissa Alonso

Source Link :2 people killed in mass shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre during music festival/