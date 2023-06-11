Two Injured After Pickup Truck Jumps Curb in Downtown LA, Suspect Not Charged with Crime

Los Angeles auto-ped accident involving two victims, one a juvenile girl and the other a woman in her 50s. : Two Hospitalized After Being Struck by Pickup Truck in Downtown LA, Suspect Not Charged with Crime

On Saturday morning, a pickup truck in downtown Los Angeles hit two pedestrians, a teenage girl and a woman in her 50s, who were standing on the sidewalk near the Flower District. The impact caused multiple fractures to the girl and minor injuries to the woman. Both were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition. The truck had jumped a curb and crashed into a nearby chainlink fence. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:42 a.m. and was caused by a medical emergency suffered by the truck driver. No criminal charges have been filed as the collision has been deemed an accident.

Read Full story : Pickup truck strikes woman, teen girl in downtown Los Angeles /

News Source : Vivian Chow

Downtown Los Angeles accidents Pickup truck incidents LA Pedestrian safety in Los Angeles Vehicle collisions in urban areas Teen girl hit by truck in LA