Two injured in Brampton shooting, suspects remain outstanding

Brampton shooting : Two men injured in Brampton shooting, suspects outstanding

A shooting took place in Brampton on Thursday evening, resulting in two adult males sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in the Williams Parkway and Pertosa Drive area at around 8 p.m. The suspects are still at large, and no details about them have been released. While the cause of the shooting is unclear, Peel police have reassured the public that there is no danger to the general population. However, they have urged people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

News Source : CP24

