“Two Instances of Misusing God’s Grace”

Two Abuses of God’s Grace

Grace is a concept that is central to Christianity. It is the unmerited favor of God that is extended to humanity. It is through grace that we are saved and reconciled to God. However, there are two common abuses of God’s grace that are prevalent in Christian circles today.

Abuse 1: Cheap Grace

Cheap grace is the idea that because we are saved by grace, we can continue living in sin without consequences. It is the belief that we can do whatever we want because grace covers all our sins. This type of thinking is dangerous because it leads to a lack of accountability and a disregard for obedience to God’s commands.

The Apostle Paul addresses this in his letter to the Romans, where he asks, “Shall we go on sinning so that grace may increase? By no means! We are those who have died to sin; how can we live in it any longer?” (Romans 6:1-2). Paul is saying that just because we have been saved by grace, it does not give us a license to sin. In fact, grace should motivate us to live a holy life, free from sin.

Cheap grace also leads to a lack of repentance. If we believe that grace covers all our sins, then there is no need for us to confess our sins and ask for forgiveness. This type of thinking is not biblical, as 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

Abuse 2: Legalism

Legalism is the idea that we can earn our salvation through good works and adherence to religious rules. It is the belief that our salvation is based on what we do, rather than what Christ has done for us. This type of thinking is also dangerous because it leads to a lack of understanding of the true nature of grace.

In Galatians 2:16, Paul writes, “know that a person is not justified by the works of the law, but by faith in Jesus Christ.” Our salvation is not based on what we do, but on our faith in Christ. Good works are a result of our faith, not the cause of it.

Legalism also leads to a lack of joy and freedom in our Christian walk. If we are constantly striving to earn our salvation, we will never feel secure in our relationship with God. We will always feel like we are not doing enough. However, when we understand that our salvation is based on grace, we can experience true freedom and joy.

Conclusion

Grace is a beautiful and powerful concept that should be cherished and celebrated. However, we need to be careful not to abuse it. Cheap grace leads to a lack of accountability and repentance, while legalism leads to a lack of understanding of the true nature of grace. Let us embrace grace with humility and reverence, knowing that it is a gift that we do not deserve.

