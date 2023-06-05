Two iPhones worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from Vistara passenger’s checked luggage at Kempegowda International Airport, suspect absconding

Vistara airlines passenger : Two iPhones worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from Vistara passenger’s checked luggage at Kempegowda International Airport, suspect identified as Shubam Mishra from Air India SATS

Two iPhones, valued at almost Rs 2 lakh, were stolen from a passenger’s checked luggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru while he left it behind to remove a power bank. The ground staff responsible for handling the luggage allegedly took the phones and sold them outside. The airline, Vistara, reported the theft to the police on Wednesday and identified the suspect as Shubam Mishra, who worked with Air India SATS. CCTV footage revealed that Mishra stole the iPhones, and he has since been terminated from service. Vistara has compensated the passenger.

News Source : TNN

