Two journalists die in separate road accidents in Biswanath Chariali involving suspects/victims

journalist fatalities in Biswanath Chariali road accidents involving suspects and victims : Two journalists die in separate road accidents in Biswanath Chariali involving suspects and victims

Two road accidents in Biswanath Chariali claim the lives of two journalists.

Read Full story : Two including journalist dies in two separate road accidents in Biswanath Chariali /

News Source : The Assam Tribune

Biswanath Chariali road accidents Journalist fatalities in Biswanath Chariali Road safety in Biswanath Chariali Traffic regulations in Biswanath Chariali News coverage of Biswanath Chariali accidents