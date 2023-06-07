Two killed and five injured in shooting after high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia; suspect in custody

Huguenot High School shooting suspect Amari Ty-Jon Pollard in custody after killing two and injuring five others in Virginia graduation celebration gunfire. : Two killed, five injured in mass shooting at Huguenot High School graduation in Richmond, Virginia; suspect in custody

Get our daily US news bulletin delivered straight to your inbox for free. After the graduation ceremony at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, two people were killed and five others injured from gunfire in Monroe Park. The victims included 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith. Footage shows chaos as people tried to escape the gun violence. Responding officers from the Richmond Police Department have a suspect in custody, 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard. The shooting is the 279th mass shooting to occur in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

News Source : Ariana Baio

