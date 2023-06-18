Two Killed and Three Injured in Shooting at Gorge during Beyond Wonderland event | Columbia Basin today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday night, a mass shooting occurred at the Gorge Amphitheater campground in George, resulting in the death of two individuals. According to Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office during a press conference, the shooter fired randomly into a crowd at Gate H campground at around 8:30 p.m. In addition to the two fatalities, two others were shot and wounded by the gunman. While the shooter sustained an injury, it has not been confirmed if it was from a gunshot. The shooter was apprehended after leaving the scene, but the reason behind the shooting is unknown. The names and physical descriptions of those involved are not being released at this time.

News Source : Source ONE News

Source Link :Beyond Wonderland shooting at Gorge injures three, two dead | Columbia Basin/