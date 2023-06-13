Two Killed and Two Injured in Shooting Linked to Gangs in Sweden today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police report that a shootout occurred outside Stockholm on Monday, resulting in two deaths and two injuries in what appears to be a battle between criminal gangs. The incident took place in Farsta, a suburb south of Sweden’s capital, and claimed the lives of a youth and an unnamed adult from another country. Two men in their twenties were later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. On Saturday evening, a person armed with an automatic rifle opened fire just outside the entrance to a metro station, hitting four people. The incident resulted in the death of a 15-year-old child and a 43-year-old adult male. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism, with the police reporting that a total of 21 bullets were fired. The incident highlights the increasing threat posed by criminal gangs in Sweden, with Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö being the most affected cities. Police figures show that there have been 144 shootings this year, resulting in 18 deaths and 41 injuries, including bystanders. Sweden has overtaken Italy and Eastern European countries in terms of violent crime rates, partly due to organized criminal activities by gangs. The government has promised to take stricter measures to address gang-related violence.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Sweden Gang-related shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured/