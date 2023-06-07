Virginia shooting victim killed after high school graduation ceremony : Two killed, five wounded in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia

Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for president, promising that “the best days” of the United States are yet to come. Meanwhile, Canada is dealing with hundreds of forest fires that have spread from western provinces to Quebec, triggering air quality alerts in the US due to the smoke. Pope Francis has undergone surgery on his intestine, and two people have been killed and five others wounded in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital. In sports, the PGA Tour and European Tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, and the bar from the television series “Cheers” has been sold at auction for $675,000.

News Source : The Times and Democrat

