Kiran Mehta (driver) : Two killed in Commerce car accident, Kiran Mehta and Leslie Baston identified as victims

A car accident in Commerce resulted in the deaths of two individuals after the vehicle lost control, went down an embankment, and flipped multiple times. The incident occurred near the Banks Crossing Shopping Center, and the Georgia State Patrol reported that the driver, Kiran Mehta, and passenger, Leslie Baston, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the Audi A3 during the crash. Mehta and Baston were transported to the hospital, but succumbed to their injuries. The couple was identified as residents of Warner Robins by their acquaintances on social media. The tragic event has served as a reminder to be cautious while driving in inclement weather.

