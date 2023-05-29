Two killed in Delhi road accident, Vishal Sharma and Nayan Sharma identified as victims

Vishal Sharma and Nayan Sharma killed in road accident near Kalindi Kunj metro station : Two killed in road accident near Kalindi Kunj metro station, Vishal Sharma and Nayan Sharma identified as victims

Two individuals named Vishal Sharma (23) and Nayan Sharma (24) were killed in a road accident near Kalindi Kunj metro station when their motorcycle was hit by a truck, according to police. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The offending vehicle has been seized, and the accused, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested. The authorities are conducting further investigations into the accident. The report was generated automatically by ANI news service, and ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

News Source : ThePrint

