“Two killed in encounter with Kansas City police, Kristen Fairchild and Marcell T. Nelson identified”

Marcell T. Nelson – focus keyword: “Marcell T. Nelson killed in encounter with Kansas City police” : “Two killed in encounter with Kansas City police: Kristen Fairchild and Marcell Nelson identified”

Two individuals who were involved in an encounter with the Kansas City police on Friday night have been identified by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Kristen Fairchild, a 42-year-old resident of Gardner, and Marcell T. Nelson, a 42-year-old resident of Kansas City, were both killed during the incident at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. Another person was injured, but their condition is unknown. The shooting is currently being investigated by the Highway Patrol, and many details remain unclear. At approximately 9 p.m., an officer requested assistance from a nearby McDonald’s, which led to the discovery of one officer and five individuals near a white van. Three of the vehicle’s occupants had been shot, and a firearm was found at the scene, although it is too early to determine its origin. The Highway Patrol would not provide any further information about the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Read Full story : Victims shot and killed in encounter with police Friday night were Gardner woman, KC man /

News Source : Jenna Thompson

Police shooting victims Gardner woman killed by police KC man shot by police Police brutality Officer-involved shooting