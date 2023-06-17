Two Killed in Federal Way Shooting; Suspect Surrenders to Authorities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following a shooting in Federal Way that resulted in the death of two people and critical injury of another, a man surrendered himself to the authorities. The incident occurred at the Twin Lakes Safeway on SW 336th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, involving three Pacific Islander men in their 20s. Two of the victims were found dead in a parked car, while the third was nearby and taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries. According to the Federal Way Police Department, it appeared that another vehicle had approached the victims’ car, leading to an altercation that ended in gunshots. The suspect fled the scene afterward. The FPD detectives conducted an investigation, gathering testimony from witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage. On Saturday morning, a 20-year-old Pacific Islander man self-surrendered at the FPD, claiming responsibility for the shooting. He is currently in police custody and undergoing questioning by investigators.

