Two killed in firecracker blast during temple festival in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri including 7-year-old Akash

Akash, victim of firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu temple festival : Two killed in Tamil Nadu firecracker blast, including 7-year-old Akash

A temple festival in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri turned tragic on Tuesday night as two people, including a seven-year-old boy named Akash and a 26-year-old man named Raghavendra from Pallipatti village in Dharmapuri district, were killed in a firecracker blast. The incident occurred during a goddess idol procession on a loader vehicle. Akash was reportedly sitting close to his father, Ashokan, who was firing crackers on the street when a half-lit cracker fell on the rest of the crackers inside the vehicle, triggering an explosion. A 50-year-old man also suffered burn injuries and was hospitalized. In a separate incident, two people were killed and four others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi city, known as a hub of firecracker manufacturers in India.

