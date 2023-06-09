“Two killed in Harford County crash, first victim identified by Maryland State Police”

“Two killed in Harford County crash, first victim identified by Maryland State Police”

Posted on June 9, 2023

as a suspect in the fatal crash. : “Two Killed in Harford County Crash: First Victim Identified by Maryland State Police”

as one of the two individuals who lost their lives in a collision in Harford County on Thursday evening, which is currently being investigated by the Maryland State Police. The police have not yet released any information about the second victim. A picture of the Maryland State Police logo is included in the article.

News Source : Tiffany Watson, WBFF Digital Team

  1. Harford County crash
  2. Fatal car accident
  3. Injured victims
  4. Traffic collision
  5. Emergency response
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply