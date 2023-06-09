as a suspect in the fatal crash. : “Two Killed in Harford County Crash: First Victim Identified by Maryland State Police”

as one of the two individuals who lost their lives in a collision in Harford County on Thursday evening, which is currently being investigated by the Maryland State Police. The police have not yet released any information about the second victim. A picture of the Maryland State Police logo is included in the article.

Read Full story : 2 killed, 2 injured in Harford County crash, officials say /

News Source : Tiffany Watson, WBFF Digital Team

Harford County crash Fatal car accident Injured victims Traffic collision Emergency response