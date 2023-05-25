Two killed in head-on collision involving Dorothy Cousins and James Hendrickson

Dorothy Cousins. : Two killed in head-on collision involving Soquel resident Dorothy Cousins

Two individuals who were killed in a head-on collision near Molera Road have been identified by the Monterey County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. The accident occurred when a GMC Sierra pickup driver traveled directly into the path of a Mazda CX-5 driven by Dorothy Cousins, 79, of Soquel, who was travelling southbound on Highway 1. Cousins and her backseat passenger, James Hendrickson, 76, of Dandridge, Tennessee, both lost their lives in the crash. A 73-year-old woman from Tennessee who was Cousins’ front-seat passenger sustained major injuries and was transported to an area trauma center. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Monterey area. The driver of the GMC, a 69-year-old Santa Cruz man, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of major injuries.

