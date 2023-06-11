Two killed in head-on crash, suspect accused of causing the crash was intoxicated: Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar identified as victim

Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar : Two killed in Sutter County crash, Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar identified as victim

Two individuals, a 21-year-old woman named Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar from Gridley and a one-year-old child from the same location, lost their lives in a head-on collision in Sutter County on Friday. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their identities but did not reveal the name of the infant. A 23-year-old man from Gridley was also present in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred on Highway 99 and Paseo Road, south of Live Oak, around 6:30 pm. The suspect, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was involved in a separate collision in Live Oak and left the scene. According to the CHP Yuba-Sutter division, the suspect drove southbound on Highway 99 and crossed over the double yellow lines, causing the collision. The suspect suffered moderate injuries, while the driver of the vehicle that was sideswiped remained uninjured. The driver of the fourth vehicle suffered minor injuries.

