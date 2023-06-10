Zohaib – keyword including victim name. : Two killed in Karachi road accidents, suspect arrested in one case

Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents due to speeding in Karachi on Thursday night. The first incident took place in the Murtaza Chowrangi area of Landhi where a motorcyclist was hit by a speeding dumper at Babar Kanta, resulting in his immediate death. The victim, identified as Zohaib, was shifted to a hospital by the police and rescue teams. The driver of the dumper was also arrested. The second accident occurred in the vicinity of Punjab Bus Stand at the Super Highway, where a speeding vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Police and rescue teams reached the site and transported the body to the hospital.

News Source : STAFF REPORT

Road safety Traffic accidents Fatal car crashes Pedestrian safety Safe driving practices