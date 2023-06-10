Two killed in lightning strike in Sivasagar, including Ojram Yein and Diganta Mili

Ojram Yein – lightning strike victim : Two killed by lightning strike in Sivasagar; victim names Ojram Yein and Diganta Mili mentioned

Two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries due to a lightning strike in Paanbesa Senimora village in Sivasagar district at 6.45am on Friday. The deceased, Ojram Yein and Diganta Mili, were working in a paddy field when lightning struck them. The injured were taken to Joysagar civil hospital for treatment, including Diganta Mili’s wife. MLA Akhil Gogoi visited the homes of the deceased and arranged for their bodies to be taken to Joysagar civil hospital for an autopsy. Priti Arandhara was killed in Dhemaji when a tree uprooted in a thunderstorm fell on him. The victims’ families will receive compensation according to government norms, and the injured are receiving free treatment.

Read Full story : Paanbesa Senimora: Lightning Strike Kills 2 In Sivasagar | Guwahati News /

News Source : Times Of India

Paanbesa Senimora news Lightning strike in Sivasagar Two killed in lightning strike Guwahati news updates Severe weather incidents in Assam