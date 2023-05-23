Two killed in Ludhiana road accident, Gurpreet Singh and Taranveer Singh identified as victims

Taranveer Singh – victim name : Speeding car kills two on Samrala road in Khanna, Gurpreet Singh and Taranveer Singh identified as victims

A car traveling at high speed crashed into three people sitting on a bench on Samrala road in Khanna, Ludhiana, killing two of them and injuring the third person and the driver on Sunday night. The victims were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Taranveer Singh, both of whom were residents of a locality on Samrala road in Khanna. Balwinder Singh and Asarpreet Singh were admitted to a hospital. The car collided with the victims as they sat on a roadside bench near the bridge on Samrala road. The car driver lost control of the vehicle, causing severe impact and uprooting two trees, shattering the benches, and damaging the shutter of a shop. Police found empty liquor bottles in the car and suspected that the driver was drunk. The police have registered a case against the driver under various sections of the IPC at Khanna city one police station.

