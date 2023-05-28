Two killed in Middlebury car collision, suspects identified as Matthew Lean Marquis and Leticia Dourado

Leticia Dourado, victim of Middlebury car collision on I-84 : Two killed in Middlebury car collision, Matthew Lean Marquis and Leticia Dourado identified as drivers involved

Connecticut State Police reported that a car collision in Middlebury resulted in the deaths of two people early Saturday morning. The collision involved a Mitsubishi Eclipse GS and a Toyota Prius on Interstate 84 east, near exit 17. The investigation revealed that the Mitsubishi driver, 44-year-old Matthew Lean Marquis of Woodbury, had been traveling on the wrong side of the highway when the collision occurred. The Toyota driver, 22-year-old Leticia Dourado of Waterbury, was driving east in the same lane when the accident happened. Both drivers had been taken to the hospital but passed away due to their injuries. Authorities are seeking any information or dash-cam footage related to the incident and are encouraging individuals to contact Troop A at 203-267-2200 or peter.thomas@ct.gov. FOX61 also provided links to download their news app and stream live on ROKU and FIRE TV.

News Source : FOX61 Staff

